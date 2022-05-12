Music Venue Trust announces return of the National Lottery Revive Live Tour

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has announced that the National Lottery’s Revive Live Tour will return between June and September 2022.

The tour comprises a programme of live shows from emerging artists, which will take place in grassroots music venues across the UK.

All touring and production costs are underwritten by the National Lottery, following a partnership launched last summer between MVT and the National Lottery.

The inaugural edition of the festival in 2021 hosted 278 live shows, played in front of more than 74,000 fans. Special one-off shows by Tom Jones, Rag ‘N’ Bone Man, Mahalia, James Arthur, Frank Turner, Sam Fender and Fontaines DC also took place across grassroots music venues.

In January of this year, a second phase of the partnership saw a further 179 shows supported by National Lottery Revive Live.

Full details of all artists participating in the 2022 edition, dates of individual performances and the venues hosting shows, will be announced in the near future.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “This is a fantastic partnership that has already delivered incredible support to new and emerging artists at a vital stage of their career. We are delighted to be working with the National Lottery again this summer to create even more brilliant opportunities to Revive Live and reconnect our communities to the music and musicians they love.”

Nigel Railton, chief executive of National Lottery operator Camelot, added: “The National Lottery is very happy to be able to work with Music Venue Trust again as we head into the summer. The previous National Lottery's Revive Live Tours have been extremely successful and a new round of live shows will hopefully continue the much-needed support for the grassroots music sector, while bringing communities together again.”

Earlier this year, MVT launched its #GoLocal campaign, aimed at supporting the UK’s network of grassroots venues in the wake of the pandemic.