Music Venue Trust distributes £230k to crisis-hit venues

Music Venue Trust (MVT) has taken "decisive action" to help save 24 venues in crisis.

The MVT's #saveourvenues campaign has helped unlock more than £80 million of funding from donations and government initiatives, which has seen over 400 venues secure their immediate future.

However, a small number of venues were unable to access sufficient funding and were added to a ‘red list’ of venues in imminent danger of permanent closure. As a result, the MVT has distributed a further £230,000 of funding to the 24 in direst need of urgent assistance.

We felt the need to make a direct intervention in order to provide some relief for 24 venues who were unable to access the funding they need to survive Mark Davyd, Music Venue Trust

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said “As we approach the end of this horrendous year for grassroots music venues we felt the need to make a direct intervention in order to provide some relief for 24 venues who were unable to access the funding they need to survive.

"We have received incredible support from audiences, artists, individual donors, companies who have made financial contributions and from the wider music sector. As a result, we are able to make a distribution of £230k of emergency funding to stave off the immediate threat of closure and provide a firm footing for survival.

"We want to thank everyone who has helped, supported and contributed to our #saveourvenues campaign this year, including the UK government, particularly the Department Of Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS), Arts Council England, Mayor Of London, and local authorities around the country; it has been truly overwhelming and humbling to see how much grassroots music venues matter to so many people. We particularly want to thank our friends in the media for continuing to shine a spotlight on the plight of grassroots music venues.”

Beverley Whitrick, strategic director of Music Venue Trust, added, “In 2020, at the height of this crisis, Music Venue Trust made a commitment to try to Reopen Every Venue Safely. With continued support from everyone, we are determined to make that ambition a reality in 2021.”