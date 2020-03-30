Music Venue Trust launches £1 million funding appeal to save grassroots venues

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) is calling for the creation a £1 million fighting fund to prevent the permanent closure of hundreds of grassroots music venues across the UK.

Despite Government action, more than 550 Grassroots Music Venues remain under immediate threat of closure following the ban on mass gatherings in the wake of the coronavirus outbreak.

As a result, the MVT is launching a Grassroots Music Venue Crisis Fund (GMVCF) to give it the funding it needs to place its existing Emergency Response service on a crisis footing. Last year, the Emergency Response Service prevented 91 closures in 12 months and has been successful in 98% of threatened closure cases.

In the next three months alone, MVT needs the resources and financial backing to prevent over 550 potential closures. MVT’s Emergency Response Service will defend each individual venue that comes under threat of permanent closure as and when it happens.

Earlier this month, the MVT called for the government to cancel its 2022 Festival Of Britain and divert funds to grassroots venues.

The charity says it needs to raise £1m from the music industry, cultural sector and high net worth individuals to fully fund this service, which will eanable to respond directly and dynamically to every threatened closure and provide emergency financial support when required.

Donations to the Grassroots Music Venue Crisis Fund can be arranged by contacting Beverley Whitrick at beverley@musicvenuetrust.com or on 07809 155388.