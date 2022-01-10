Music Venue Trust launches #GoLocal campaign

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has launched #GoLocal, a new campaign aimed at supporting the UK’s network of grassroots venues.

With UK government coronavirus restrictions permitting the staging of live music events under Plan B, MVT CEO Mark Davyd has said that the organisation “sees this difficult and uncertain period as an opportunity to put the focus firmly back on local music venues”.

“From day one of this crisis we have liaised directly with government and medical experts and have been at the heart of the discussions around how to stage responsible live music events and reopen every venue safely,” said Davyd.

He added: “We continue to offer full support and guidance to the grassroots music venue sector and with them have implemented numerous groundbreaking initiatives such as the Take A Test campaign to protect the health of audiences, artists, crew and venue staff, whose wellbeing has always been and remains our number one concern. It is clear to us, given the current data available to us, that the safest way to enjoy live music at present is to do so at a local level, avoiding mass transport and large crowds of people. We see this difficult and uncertain period as an opportunity to put the focus firmly back on local music venues and to encourage people to investigate the many amazing opportunities to safely experience live music within their own communities.”

The safest way to enjoy live music at present is to do so at a local level Mark Davyd

#Golocal is the latest in a series of campaigns that the MVT has implemented to help reopen venues safely throughout the pandemic.

