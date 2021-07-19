Music Venue Trust launches Take A Test campaign as gigs return

Music Venue Trust has announced a new campaign to encourage live music fans to take a voluntary lateral flow test ahead of attending gigs.

The #takeatest initiative follows the UK government’s lifting of most Covid-19 restrictions from today (July 19), allowing music venues to fully re-open for the first time in over 16 months. The campaign is in response to the move towards “personal responsibility” as the principal guidance moving forward.

Music Venue Trust, in consultation with grassroots music venues around the country, is launching a social media led campaign urging music fans to accept responsibility to keep themselves, their fellow gig-goers safe and the staff at music venues safe as restrictions are lifted.

Music venues, artists and fans themselves will be asked to promote the initiative on their own social media platforms before they host, perform at or attend an event. Free lateral flow tests can be ordered online and are available from local pharmacies or for home delivery.

Mark Dayvd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “We have spoken at length to our community about reopening venues safely as restrictions are lifted, and whilst there are differing opinions on some aspects of how we will achieve this there is a consensus about asking music fans to accept personal responsibility to keep themselves and others safe.

“We have an opportunity through this strong, unified #takeatest messaging across the live music sector to persuade audiences to accept that responsibility and to take a lateral flow test before attending. This is a voluntary initiative that speaks to the sense of community across the grassroots live music sector. We are confident that live music fans will respond positively to this direct appeal from venues, promoters, artists and their fellow gig-goers.”