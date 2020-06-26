Music Venue Trust responds to DCMS plan for phased return of live sector

The Music Venue Trust has called for a full timetable for the return of live music and financial support.

It follows criticism of a new plan from the government for live music and theatre, which has neither a timeframe nor details of funding for venues affected by the pandemic.

Live music was excluded from the list of leisure and culture activities that are allowed to resume on July 4 under a “one-metre plus” social distancing rule.

After UK Music called for a timetable on the return of live music, the DCMS announced a five-stage roadmap for a phased return.

The first two stages – rehearsal and training, and performances for broadcast and recording – can resume now. The five stages of the government roadmap are:

- Stage One - Rehearsal and training (no audiences and adhering to social distancing guidelines)

- Stage Two - Performances for broadcast and recording purposes (adhering to social distancing guidelines)

- Stage Three - Performances outdoors with an audience plus pilots for indoor performances with a limited distance audience

- Stage Four - Performances allowed indoors/outdoors (but with a limited distanced audience indoors)

- Stage Five - Performances allowed indoors/outdoors (with a fuller audience indoors)

Dear @OliverDowden



An alternative 5 phase plan for reopening grassroots music venues:



Phase 1: Announcement of the sector support deal needed to prevent the complete collapse of the sector



Phase 2,3,4,5: TBC - if there is a sector remaining to be reopened. #saveourvenues — Music Venue Trust (@musicvenuetrust) June 26, 2020

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden said: "I am determined to ensure the performing arts do not stay closed longer than is absolutely necessary to protect public health."

But venues and culture organisations have suggested that without money or specific dates, the roadmap is of limited use.

“We have consistently told government that what the culture sector needs is the support to enable them to do what they do best,” said Music Venue Trust CEO Mark Davyd. “We don't need guidance on how to organise creative activity and connect with audiences, this is what our venues do professionally. We need the money to survive the crisis and plan our own route back to full use.”