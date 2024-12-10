Music Venue Trust reveals £30,000 donation from WeGotTickets

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has received a donation of over £30,000 from WeGotTickets.

Ticketing and live events company WeGotTickets appointed MVT as its official charity partner for 2024 and asked customers to consider a voluntary donation when purchasing tickets. Any money received would be donated to the MVT Pipeline Investment Fund, which supports grassroots music venues with infrastructure, repairs, training and staffing.

The Fund was established in 2022 with the support of the Music Venues Alliance, and was initially funded by donations from ticket sales of MVT’s Revive Live programme of gigs in partnership with The National Lottery.

The Pipeline Investment Fund has raised and allocated over £5 million to date, including over £500,000 into grassroots music venues.

Steven Endersby, marketing manager at WeGotTickets said: “For over 20 years WeGotTickets has supported the UK’s independent music scene, so we were delighted to partner with Music Venue Trust earlier this year to collect donations for their Pipeline Investment Fund. It’s been great seeing the way our customers have responded, donating over £30,000 to support grassroots music venues in just 10 months – and we’re looking forward to working with MVT again throughout 2025.”

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust said: “We are very grateful to the team at WeGotTickets and their customers for this very welcome donation into our Pipeline Investment Fund, which provides vital support for grassroots music venues across the UK. At a time when these venues are facing serious and mounting challenges, the generosity of companies such as WeGotTickets cannot be underestimated. We are honoured that they have chosen to extend their campaign with us into 2025.”