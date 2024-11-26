Music Venue Trust teams with Save Our Scene to launch Liveline Fund

The Music Venue Trust (MVT) has joined forces with live music advocate Save Our Scene (SOS) to launch the Liveline Fund.

Aimed at supporting the independent music scene, the Liveline Fund is primarily focused on strengthening the future viability of the UK grassroots music ecosystem.

The first initiative under this new partnership is the announcement from Coldplay in September that they will donate 10% of the band’s proceeds from their forthcoming Wembley and Hull stadium shows to Music Venue Trust to support the Liveline Fund. This will help support MVT’s work with the UK’s grassroots music venues, artists, and promoters.

Donations made from the same events to MVT by the concerts’ promoters (SJM Concerts, Metropolis Music and Live Nation), the band’s booking agent (WME), the venues (Wembley Stadium and Hull Craven Park) and the official ticket agents (Ticketmaster, See Tickets and AXS) will also support the new fund.

Kickers, the UK footwear and apparel brand, have become the first brand to contribute to the Liveline fund.

Save Our Scene was launched by George Fleming during the Covid-19 lockdown as an organisation that advocates for the protection of UK live music and is a voice for fans.

George Fleming said: “We are proud to have formed this partnership with Music Venue Trust following our introduction to Coldplay last year. The goal of Liveline is to affirm the independent live music ecosystem and ensure the future viability of our sector. A thriving music industry depends on a steady pipeline of talent, which is made possible through supporting grassroots music. Collaborative action is essential to ensure this fund achieves its full potential and we look forward to working alongside MVT and other stakeholders in amplifying the fund, its awardees and helping ensure proceeds are distributed in a holistic and transparent way, which benefits the entire grassroots ecosystem, including fans.”

Mark Davyd, CEO of Music Venue Trust, said: “Working with likeminded people is always inspiring and, in George and the team at Save Our Scene, we have found kindred spirits who share our passion to protect the grassroots music sector in the face of many challenges they are having to confront. Save Our Scene has the sort of direct access to the fan community that we feel has been missing from too many of the discussions so far. By partnering with SOS we are taking a first step towards putting fans and their experiences at the heart of the conversation.”

The Liveline Fund has already been bolstered by the generosity of Coldplay, Sam Fender, Katy Perry and Kickers. It now aims to give other companies, organisations and artists a platform through which they can make donations to support the future of UK grassroots music.

PHOTO: Anna Lee