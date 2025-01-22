Music Week Awards 2025: Who will be crowned Ticketing Company Of The Year?

With the Music Week Awards 2025 fast approaching, we will soon find out who will be crowned Ticketing Company Of The Year.

Dice won the category for the second year running at the 2024 Music Week Awards (pictured above), when global head of music Andy Foggin expanded on the company’s success backstage on the night.

“North America is now the biggest market for us,” said Foggin. “We’ve signed lots of partnerships there, Miami in particular is a city that’s really grown for us. [The venue client base] is very much global now – with more to come.”

Foggin also reflected on Dice focusing on its merchandise offering, growing its festival partnerships and workingto encourage more attendance of gigs.

“That was one of the main reasons we started it, we’ve got to make it easy [for fans] to go out and find the shows that are relevant to them,” said Foggin.

Competing alongside Dice in 2024 were AXS Europe, Gigantic Tickets, Music Glue, Ticketmaster UK and Twickets.

The final deadline for entries is 6pm on Wednesday January 29, 2025.

The Music Week Awards shortlist will be announced at the end of February and winners will be revealed at the ceremony on May 8 at the JW Marriott Grosvenor House London.

