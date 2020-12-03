Natasha Bent exits Paradigm, set to launch new company

Paradigm agent Natasha Bent is leaving the company after four years, Music Week can reveal.

Bent (pictured), who works with acts such as Idles, Chvrches, First Aid Kit and Amy Macdonald, is understood to be launching a new independent management and agency business with her brother, Mother Artist Management boss Mark Bent.

The agent, who joined the Music Week Women In Music Roll Of Honour in 2016, had been with The Agency Group (now UTA) since 2006, prior to joining Paradigm.

A Paradigm statement said: "It is with great sadness that Natasha Bent has resigned from Paradigm after four years of service. We wish her all the best."

The agency world has been the subject of much upheaval since the Covid-19 live music shutdown in March. Leading agent Jon Ollier recently unveiled his new independent booking agency One Fiinix Live after departing CAA, while five former Paradigm booking agents recently joined forces with former Billions Corporation COO Matt Yasecko to launch new agency Arrival Artists.

Elsewhere, five other ex-Paradigm agents teamed up to launch new US-based talent agency TBA.