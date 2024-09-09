National Album Day teams with Kilimanjaro Live for 2024 edition

National Album Day has partnered with Kilimanjaro Live as the official live partner for this year.

Scheduled for Saturday, October 19, 2024, this year's National Album Day will celebrate ‘great British groups’.

Across the National Album Day celebration month, Kilimanjaro Live has a range of shows from acts including New Model Army, Sea Girls, Cat Burns, and on National Album Day itself, The Pretenders in Hull as part of their UK tour.

Kilimanjaro Live will help National Album Day “bring the excitement of live album moments to life”, according to the announcement.

The company won the Music Week Awards Live Promoter of the Year trophy in 2023.

“Kilimanjaro Live are honoured and delighted to become the official live partner for National Album Day,” said Stuart Galbraith, CEO of Kilimanjaro Live, part of the KMJ Entertainment Group. “Nothing compares to the absolute exhilaration between audience and artist when they share an album together during a live performance – that’s when you see the true magic of the album spark into an everlasting memory through the wonder of live. Through this union of Kilimanjaro Live and National Album Day, we aim to open up the sharing moment of the album across many live shows in the future.”

National Album Day is presented in association with official broadcast partner BBC Radio 2, and will pay tribute to artists who tell their stories behind these influential bodies of work.

Artist champions tied into the great British groups theme (both heritage and new talent), specially reissued albums tied into anniversaries and new releases, promotional events and other activities will be announced in due course, alongside further updates.

Since its launch in 2018, National Album Day has been supported by a broad range of artist champions, including Kylie Minogue, Lewis Capaldi, Mark Ronson, Paloma Faith, Blossoms, Alice Cooper, Mahalia and Jazzie B. Last year Gabrielle, Declan McKenna, Tricky, Nuno Bettencourt, Shola Ama and The Corrs were involved in the celebration.

National Album Day has previously hosted a variety of activities such as listening events with album platforms including Classic Album Sundays, Pitchblack Playback, The Record Club, Tape Notes and Tim’s Listening Parties; live performances, including with charity partner War Child; in-store artist appearances and record store promotions; V&A museum artist in-conversations; and album sleeve artwork exhibitions and street art murals.

National Album Day is organised jointly by the BPI and ERA. The event is supported across Radio 2 and the breadth of BBC Sounds, radio, TV and online channels, and is backed by the wider recorded music community.