Neil Young is back on at Glastonbury following 'corporate control' complaint

Neil Young has announced that he will be performing with his band The Chrome Hearts as planned at Glastonbury 2025.

In a New Year's post, the rock legend had withdrawn from the festival over concerns about the BBC and "corporate control".

But in a new post on his website, Young wrote: "Due to an error in the information received, I had decided to not play the Glastonbury Festival, which I always have loved. Happily, the festival is now back on our itinerary and we look forward to playing. Hope to see you there!"

Glastonbury Festival returns to Worthy Farm, Somerset from June 25.

Glastonbury organiser Emily Eavis welcomed the move and confirmed that Young would be among the headliners.

"Neil Young is an artist who's very close to our hearts at Glastonbury," she wrote. "He does things his own way and that's why we love him. We can't wait to welcome him back here to headline the Pyramid in June."

In the earlier post on his website prior to his being confirmed to appear at the festival, Young had said: "We were told that BBC was now a partner in Glastonbury and wanted us to do a lot of things in a way we were not interested in. It seems Glastonbury is now under corporate control and is not the way I remember it being."

Young previously headlined Glastonbury in 2009 and, in his post, described it as “one of my all time favourite outdoor gigs”.

In 2009 the broadcaster informed viewers that Neil Young's management would only permit them to air five songs from his headline set.

Rod Stewart has been officially revealed as the artist performing in the ‘legends’ slot.

Tickets for the festival sold out in December.

PHOTO: Neil Young performs in concert during Farm Aid 2024 (Photo by Gary Miller/Getty Images)