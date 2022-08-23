New awards ceremony launches to recognise talent in live sector

LIVE – the collective voice of the UK’s live music business – has revealed it is launching a brand new awards ceremony to celebrate “outstanding individuals and companies across the UK’s world leading live music sector.”

Set to take place on December 13 at The Brewery in London, the awards are being introduced both to celebrate achievements and also “toast the endurance of the sector” after the dual battles of Brexit and Covid.

An official press release stated that the categories, which range from best Independent Booking Agency to Grassroots Champion, will “be open to all across the industry and will celebrate classical alongside grime, production heroes alongside promoters.”

The ceremony will take place annually, and span a range of achievements including sustainability credentials, marketing prowess and regional performance.

Speaking about the launch, Jon Collins, LIVE CEO, said: “After a year like no other, the world class UK live music scene is getting together to celebrate the fantastic work delivered in 2022, while looking towards what’s to come in 2023. The awards offer a fantastic opportunity to recognise our world-leading talent and bring all corners of the industry together, while doing what we do best - throwing a fantastic party.”

Denis Desmond, chairman, Live Nation UK & Ireland, said: “Live Nation is delighted to support these awards. Live is vital to artists and musicians and creates a vibrant economy in which thousands of jobs are supported. It’s the right time to celebrate the best in our sector.”

Lucy Noble, artistic director, Royal Albert Hall added: “The inaugural LIVE Awards will be a welcome and valued addition to the industry calendar, providing an opportunity to celebrate those who have worked incredibly hard during the last few most challenging years for our industry. It will be fantastic to end the year with a celebration of our world class industry.”

Judged by a panel of industry professionals, the awards will be presented in front of an invited industry audience, with hundreds expected to attend.

Applications are open now and will run to September 30 with full details available at www.theliveawards.com. The categories include:

The LIVE Green Award

The LIVE Workforce Award

Venue of the Year

Grassroots Champion

Multinational Booking Agency

Independent Booking Agency

National Promoter of the Year

Regional Promoter of the Year

Top Ticketing Service

Major Festival of the Year

Boutique Festival of the Year

Production Supplier

Brand Partnership

The LIVETime Achievement Award

