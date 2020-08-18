New 'Covid-19 barrier' face covering launched in bid to bring people back to live events

A new Covid-19 barrier face covering is being launched in a bid to enable live events to operate with higher capacities.

In a potential breakthrough for the industry, the face coverings are treated with Swiss-based HeiQ Viroblock technology, a "tested and proven" barrier said to significantly counteract airborne transmission of the virus.

Colin Graham, founder of HeiQ's UK parner AnyBrand, said the development could provide a "silver bullet" for the live business, minimising the need for social distancing requirements at concerts and other entertainment events.

“The new every-day problems we face need high tech and sustainable solutions," said Graham. "Partnering with HeiQ allows us to do this with a unique and invaluable edge.

“We don’t have the cure all solution, but we do have a ‘silver bullet’ that could make the all-important difference to minimise the social distancing requirement that has decimated the live events sector."

Last week, the government confirmed that indoor live music performances can resume with social distancing, but the current restrictions mean that venues can only host a small fraction of their potential audience - Frank Turner's concert at The Grand in Clapham in July was held before a crowd of 200 in the 1,250-capacity venue.

“We believe our brandable face coverings present live events with a better chance of accelerating the reopening of its doors with higher capacity audiences, when used alongside other Covid-19 safety measures,” added Graham.

Carlo Centonze, CEO of HeiQ Group, said: “We are pleased to partner with AnyBrand in the UK to develop life-saving products and applications for our technology.”

The first face coverings have arrived in the UK this week and AnyBrand is geared up to deliver large quantities of specifically branded, reusable face coverings within weeks.