New Leeds venue Project House names Dice as primary ticketing partner

Dice has been named as the primary ticketing partner for Project House, a new 1,000-capacity venue opening in Leeds this summer.

The long-term partnership expands Dice’s presence following a wave of venue signings and launches across the UK. The live events and discovery platform won in the Ticketing Company category at the Music Week Awards 2023.

The new venue will open in mid-July as Leeds celebrates its Year Of Culture 2023 and sees the launch of EMI North. Project House’s multi-use events space will host a varied programme of music, exhibitions, vintage, food and record markets, conferences and parties.

The venue, on Armley Road, launches with a summer season line-up of events including the Project House Launch Party featuring Kamal Williams (July 15), Bombay Bicycle Club (July 26), Nubya Garcia (July 28), and Badbadnotgood (August 28).

Project House is the brainchild of influential figures and promoters in the Leeds live music scene, including Nathan Clark of Music Week Awards winners Brudenell Social Club, Tom Brown and Sam Barratt from Welcome Skate Store, Ash Kollakowski and Simon Stevens from Belgrave Music Hall, and Ben Lewis from the independent cultural programmers Super Friendz.

Dice has rapidly expanded in new cities and markets globally, with millions of fans now using the app every month. In the UK, the platform has over 10,000 events. It launched for the first time in Scotland and Liverpool earlier this year.

This multi-year partnership with Project House follows a wave of major venue signings for Dice in recent months, including Alexandra Palace, its largest independent venue partner to date in the UK, Outernet in central London, Content in Liverpool and Manchester’s New Century.

The team behind Project House has been instrumental in developing the city's live music scene Lewis Wilde

Lewis Wilde, head of music partnerships at Dice, said: “Growing up next door in Bradford, Leeds and its culture has a special place in my heart. The team behind Project House has been instrumental in developing the city's live music scene, so seeing them come together on this new space is amazing. We're incredibly excited to be partnering with them to launch Project House as one of Leeds' biggest new venues with a string of amazing shows already in store.

“This deal is part of our ongoing commitment to help more fans discover the best live events across the UK and create a better, fairer ticketing experience.”

In a joint statement, the team behind Project House said: “We’ve been working on this concept for over five years now but finding a suitable home for the project hasn’t been straightforward. Although this is the first time the group have worked on a project together, personal relationships within the group stretch back over 25 years so it’s been a lot of fun! We’ve been lucky enough to work with some great people on the project, including the team at Dice. We’re really excited to be using Dice’s fan-first platform to ticket our amazing summer line up.”