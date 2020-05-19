A new central London music venue remains on track for an early 2021 opening despite the coronavirus pandemic wreaking havoc on the live sector.

The Outernet London complex will house three music spaces: a 2,000-capacity venue, the resurrected 500-capacity 12 Bar Club and an additional 300-capacity venue. Taking its inspiration from the neighbouring Tin Pan Alley in Denmark Street, it will be situated opposite Tottenham Court Road Tube station at the junction with Oxford Street.

“The musical history and heritage ...