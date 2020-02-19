New O2 report predicts £2.3 billion boost for live sector

O2 has predicted that 5G connectivity could boost the live sector by £2.3 billion over a 10-year period.

New research from the mobile operator conducted alongside data consultancy Ovum says that developing technologies such as VR and AR will benefit from 5G and could transform the fan experience.

O2 launched its 5G network in October last year, when the Music Week Tech Summit Together With O2 took place. Back then, we spoke to senior sponsorship manage Sam Slee about the potential of 5G.

The new report, entitled 5th Generation Entertainment, forecasts significant change in the pre-show experience, with the ticket-buying process set to improve thanks to smart ticketing. AR-assisted shopping could lead to shorter queues at the merch stand, with customers ab le to order and sample what they want using VR before purchase.

The technology will also allow for ordering refreshments in advance, while higher speeds and stronger signals on 5G will enable quicker and easier sharing from gigs. Live streams could be revolutionised, too, with multiple camera angles available.

We’re uniquely positioned to deliver the entertainment experiences of the future Nina Bibby

Fans will be able to create highlights reels post-show, while the report also predicted that watching shows back in real time will be possible thanks to developing hologram technology.

Priority Tickets for The O2 and all O2 Academy is now digital, which they say makes the fan experience more cohesive and secure. O2 is also exploring new broadcast opportunities alongside ITV.

Nina Bibby, chief marketing officer at O2, said: “5G will transform how customers experience mobile, and we’re really excited by what it can do for live entertainment. We’re uniquely positioned to deliver the entertainment experiences of the future – and we’re so excited to see what that looks like. Whether it’s a sold-out gig at The O2 or a hotly anticipated Six Nations clash, 5G-enabled live entertainment looks set to radically improve people’s experiences. We’re just at the start of the journey.”

Look back at the 2019 Music Week Tech Summit here.