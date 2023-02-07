New Order to launch global conference and festival Beyond The Music

Beyond The Music, a new global music conference and festival, has announced its first edition which will be taking place in Manchester, October 11-14, 2023.

Manchester natives New Order have been named as its first ambassadors, and to launch the event they will be giving an exclusive SXSW concert at The Moody Theatre on March 13.

New Order will have support from The Orielles and Loose Articles. Both acts are being supported to attend SXSW by the Greater Manchester Combined Authority, and were selected by the Greater Manchester Music Commission and Manchester Music Cities Network.

Beyond The Music will create a global forum and live music festival bringing together sectors including tech, AV, gaming, brands and literature. The festival will be a space for artists, entrepreneurs, creatives and music industry professionals to gather together over three days for a series of debates, talks and live music.

The first edition will be taking place in venues across the city, and aims to engage the industry in issues facing the business today in order to deliver an international strategy for music.

“It’s a pivotal time in the history of the music industry and for Manchester, so it’s only right the two are coming together again to decide what the future is going to look like,” said Beyond The Music co-founder Oli Wilson. “Building on our civic traditions of innovation and cooperation we are creating a forum for the music industry to shape its future in the new cultural economy, and delivering a new music festival that will realign Manchester as the global capital of music.”

New Order said: "We're supporting Beyond The Music to help change and innovation in the music industry, particularly within mental health which is something close to our hearts. Manchester is a place where this can happen, our home and the city of revolution, and we're looking forward to the launch of Beyond The Music with a live show at SXSW and being a part of this positive movement for the music industry.”

Andy Burnham, Greater Manchester Mayor and Beyond The Music founding ambassador, added: “Beyond The Music will be the most innovative new offering for the international music industry and a parliament for UK music. Discovering new talent, breaking new boundaries and going beyond the conventional, it’s no surprise it’s formed in Greater Manchester, where tech meets content meets social reform.”