New Safer Dance initiative tackling sexual harassment in UK music venues to roll out

Up to 24 independent music venues in the UK will be receiving training to tackle sexual violence and harassment as part of a large-scale rollout by national NTE initiative Safer Dance, co-founded by Sam Hennerley and Jack Young.

Expert trainers and speakers from specialist music industry and charity bodies will deliver the pilot – initially taking place in the West Midlands – via a series of awareness days for staff from grassroots live music operations.

The programme was designed to coincide with the arrival of new Duty To Prevent legislation under the Worker Protection Act 2023 which requires all employers to proactively prevent sexual harassment in the workplace, and music venues from across the central region, including members of the Music Venue Alliance, will participate in a series of half day workshops throughout November and December this year.

Workers will be trained in identifying, preventing and tackling unwanted sexual behaviour amongst music fans, colleagues and contractors during 120 hours of sessions on sexual harassment policy and culture – led by Michelle Diaz from specialist charity RSVP and artist manager and co-owner of NWN Management Frances Barber Shillito.

A screening of a new short film When The Music Ends – produced by activist and Safer Dance ambassador DJ Rebekah in association with Beatport – will also form part of the workshop. Major UK venue operators including acclaimed club Fabric London and Birmingham-based national arena operator The NEC Group have backed Safer Dance, driving the team to take learnings from the Midlands initiative across the country.

Data from the 2022 UK census suggests around 17% of the UK population have experienced sexual abuse since the age of 16, whilst a recent NUS study stated that one in five British students, primarily women, experience unwanted sexual behaviour.

"I'm really looking forward to working with Jack and Sam on this project,” said Shillito. “It's a subject I’m very passionate about, and I’m honoured that I can be at the forefront of it all with the Safer Dance team. I’ve really enjoyed taking the time to write, develop and put together the material for the training courses, and I’m very excited to get out there and deliver the programme."

Hennerley commented: “We're committed to equipping venues with the necessary tools, knowledge, and confidence to tackle this societal issue effectively. We believe in approaching this issue with dignity, compassion, and leadership, and our mission is to create a safer environment for everyone, fostering a culture where safety measures, policies and prevention methods are implemented swiftly and efficiently; with the well-being of our industry at the forefront. We’re keen to hear from regional and national partners interested in exploring the Safer Dance model in other parts of the UK, particularly as a collaborative means of instilling more confidence in our NTE.”

Young added: “Safer Dance was born from a simple belief: everyone deserves to enjoy nightlife without fear of harassment. By working hand-in-hand with venues, we're creating lasting solutions that prioritise safety, accountability, and respect. Our mission is to future-proof the night-time economy, ensuring that every space is welcoming and secure today and in the future.”