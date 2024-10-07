November Days | Berlin: German capital welcomes global music industry to share ideas and initiatives

Berlin will once again become the focus for the global music industry with the return of November Days | Berlin.

The two most important music and festival events in the city – Most Wanted: Music and Future of Festivals – will join forces and transform Berlin into a major industry event and meeting place to exchange ideas and advance causes.

There’s also a very special offer for November Days | Berlin: ticket holders (paid tickets) of one event can register for free for the other event. So whether the focus is on business, think tanks, networking or the joy of live music, November Days | Berlin will have it all covered. Read on for details of this year’s programme…

Most Wanted: Music 2024

Under the motto 'Monetize!', the 11th edition of Most Wanted: Music, Berlin's festival for the music industry, will take place at Kulturbrauerei Berlin from November 12-14, 2024.

Most Wanted: Music is an innovative festival for music economies and cultures. It’s summed up with the mission statement: “Music is our first love. Business is our catalyst. Sustainability is our ethos.”

MW:M24 will open with the Listen To Berlin: Awards on the evening of November 12, followed by the MW:M Convention on November 13-14 and the MW:M Live Showcases on both evenings for an exciting live programme featuring promising national and international artists. This year, the focus region is the federal state of Brandenburg.

Visitors can also look forward to the MW:M Satellites partner events throughout Berlin.

MW:M is organized by the Berlin Music Commission, the music business network of Berlin. The key objectives are to enable practical know-how transfer; to foster networking, connectivity, and information exchange; and to inspire new ideas and business models.

This year's motto “Monetize!” is focusing on exactly how music creates money, and the fair distribution of it. With current revenue growth, how can the music industry ensure that everyone earns enough from their work? Today, creatives, business owners and musicians all have countless technologies and strategies at their disposal to generate attention and growth. MW:M24 is focusing specifically on this development:

Monetize artists’ work better

Which partnerships, funding, and business models work best for today’s nimble, multi-faceted artists and their collaborators? How should teams build structures and networks that create the maximum value from artists’ work? MW:M24 will focus on making money work smarter for talent.

Monetize technology fairly

Where does the power balance lie in the complex structure of major rights-holders, streaming platforms, and independent players – and why are many still losing out? Where do opaque spots remain in the system, and how are they (not) being fixed? MW:M24 will peer inside the black box to find out.

Monetize sustainability and accessibility

Caring for the planet and making access to music fair is not the antithesis of making money – it’s the route to new forms of income. So which platforms, skills, and strategies make more money when you do more good? MW:M24 will show how caring means earning.

Ticket options are here: https://mwm-berlin.reservix.de/events

FUTURE OF FESTIVALS

Future of Festivals | Exhibition - Congress - Campus takes place at Arena Berlin on Thursday, November 28 and Friday, November 29, 2024, from 10am each day.

The Future of Festivals is the largest industry gathering of the festival industry in Europe. It is the industry get-together for all organisers, service providers, associations, decision-makers and trainees from the festival sector.

The unique festival networking fair is now set to return with new formats and ideas. The overall mission is to bring together festival makers, service providers, professionals, university graduates, young professionals and volunteers.

In the spacious Arena Berlin in the heart of the city, the focus is on networking, inspiration and innovation. The event, which is divided into trade fair, congress and campus areas, offers plenty of space for exhibitors and more in the 6,500 square metre area (plus outdoor area). This is where the vital exchange about the future of the festival industry takes place, including topics such as sustainability and recruiting personnel/trainees in the event industry. The exhibitor area with over 250 registered companies and organisations is fully booked and the waiting list with further interested parties is growing. International exhibitors from the entire festival and event sector will be presenting their advanced products and pioneering solutions.

The conference section offers a wealth of content such as lectures and panel discussions on the key topics. This year's Future of Festivals 2024 speaker programme focuses on internationalisation and offers exciting insights from the perspective of leading personalities in the global festival industry. Renowned industry experts such as Signe Lopdrup (CEO, Roskilde Festival, Denmark), Jennifer Yacoubian (Executive Vice President, Coachella, USA, Ruth Koleva (Founder, SoAlive Music Conference, Bulgaria), Nada Alhelabi (Manager, MDLBEAST, Saudi Arabia), Detlef Schwarte (Co-Founder, Reeperbahn Festival, Germany) and Eugenie Encalarde COO, New Orleans Jazz & Heritage Festival, USA will share their views/opinions on global trends and challenges on the interesting panels.

The entire Stage 1 programme was broadcast on free TV on Alex TV. Other programme items include the Start-Up Area, Kids Space, the Workshop Area and the Podcast Studio.

The 2024 season offers new challenges, but also many opportunities to put the resolutions into practice. There will be plenty of opportunities to share experiences and exchange ideas together. Perennial topics such as sustainability, personnel, promoting young talent and energy will also play a central role with regard to the 2025 festival season.

The two-day festival ticket for the Future of Festivals 2024 is available for €40.

https://www.futureoffestivals.com/tickets/



PHOTO CREDITS: Anna Wyszomierska/Florian Reimann/Jan Pyko