NTIA report reveals electronic music's economic impact

The economic benefits of electronic music in the UK have been revealed in a new report commissioned by the NTIA (Night Time Industries Association).

This report by the Audience Strategies covers the economic contribution and cultural significance of the electronic music industry to the UK economy. It is the third annual report covering the sector.

Electronic music contributed an estimated £2.4 billion in 2024 in terms of measurable economic impact to the economy.

“While overall spending has dipped in certain areas since 2022, the sector shows extraordinary resilience and innovation, balancing commercial opportunities with community-driven values,” stated the report.

Attendance at electronic music festivals rose by 14% in the past year, reaching over three million people. This surge has pushed festival revenues up to £646.2 million – although that is offset by the 16% drop in nightclub spending and the ongoing decline in club numbers.

According to the report, the number of clubs stands at 851, compared to 875 in 2023. Many venues face rising property costs, regulatory hurdles and shifting consumer behaviours. The report calls for targeted financial relief for grassroots venues.

Eight UK DJs feature in the 2024 DJ Mag Top 100, reflecting the sector’s strong export influence. Recorded music and publishing together reached £133.9m in domestic revenues, while electronic music exports climbed to £81.3m.

Electronic music is a vital part of the UK’s rich cultural tapestry, showcasing our nation’s creativity and innovation on the global stage Dame Caroline Dinenage

Michael Kill, CEO of the Night Time Industries Association, said: "Electronic music is one of the UK’s most significant cultural exports, contributing an estimated £2.4 billion to the economy in 2024 alone. Yet, despite its undeniable influence and growth, it remains hidden and marginalised by the Department for Culture, Media and Sport. This report reinforces the importance of electronic music having a seat at the table — DCMS must recognise this sector as a truly valuable commodity, not an afterthought.

"From the rise in UK festivals embracing electronic music—310 in 2024, drawing over a million attendees—to its growing global influence, this genre continues to shape contemporary culture. 80% of the world’s top 30 artists have been significantly shaped by electronic music. The numbers speak for themselves: this is not just a niche genre, but a driving force in the creative economy.

"For too long, the electronic music industry has been overlooked when it comes to policy and support. It is time for the government to engage meaningfully, acknowledging its vast economic and cultural impact. This is not just about music—it is about jobs, communities, and the UK’s standing on the global stage."

In the report foreword, Defected CEO Wez Saunders said: “As we venture into 2025, it's essential to recognise the profound impact and transformative power of the electronic music industry – not just within the borders of the United Kingdom but as a pivotal force on the global stage.

“The Night Time Industries Association's Electronic Music Report illuminates the expansive ecosystem of electronic music, revealing a sector that is not only a crucible of creativity but also a formidable pillar of the creative economy.”

Dame Caroline Dinenage, chair of the CMS Select Committee, said: “Electronic music is a vital part of the UK’s rich cultural tapestry, showcasing our nation’s creativity and innovation on the global stage. It has grown from grassroots communities into a world-renowned industry, generating significant economic and cultural exports.

“Protecting and nurturing grassroots electronic music is essential – not only for supporting emerging talent but also for safeguarding this vibrant and influential part of our cultural heritage. It is a cornerstone of our creative identity and must be valued as a key contributor to the UK's soft power and global reputation.”

The full report is available here.