NTIA welcomes 'once-in-a-lifetime opportunity' for night-time economy from new government

The UK general election (July 4) result won't be confirmed until the early hours of Friday, but the industry is already looking ahead to a new government.

With Sir Keir Starmer widely predicted to win a large majority for Labour, the Night-Time Industries Association is aiming for a reset in terms of support for the sector.

Lyle Bignon, night-time economy ambassador for Birmingham, Night-Time Industries Association, said: "The anticipated change in government post-general election offers a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for ministers and MPs to win over the UK's night-time economy, and help the industry get back on its feet.

"On behalf of the NTIA and the not insignificant night-time economy community in Birmingham, I put the following challenge forward to all incoming MPs in the city: talk with us and work with us – or ultimately lose us. Open lines of communication going forward are crucial.

"Creating a productive and ongoing dialogue between MPs and the circa 220,000 NTE workers who make up their constituents must be an absolute priority for our newly elected democratic representatives.”

Last month the Night Time Industries Association (NTIA) called on all political parties to recognise the importance of the night-time economy with a comprehensive national strategy and dedicated leadership within central government.

The Music Venue Trust issued its own manifesto for the grassroots sector.

The night-time sector was hit hard during the pandemic and the NTIA said it continues to feel misunderstood and unrepresented when it comes to legislation on licensing, noise regulation and public safety.

The NTIA is urging the incoming government to establish a dedicated ministerial position to oversee and champion the night-time economy to ensure focused attention and strategic direction for the sector. While that might not be the new administration’s top priority, the concept has been introduced in London with the appointment of Night Czar Amy Lamé in 2016.

The glaring disconnect between our political leaders and the nightlife industry is unacceptable and damaging Michael Kill

"The glaring disconnect between our political leaders and the nightlife industry is unacceptable and damaging,” said NTIA CEO Michael Kill. “Our bars, clubs, and festivals are economic and cultural lifelines, yet they are stifled by ill-informed policies from leaders who are out of touch with contemporary society.

“This lack of understanding is crippling our industry and alienating stakeholders. It's time for our leaders to engage genuinely with our vibrant nightlife sector, understand its challenges, and support its growth. The survival of our industry—and the cultural richness it brings—depends on bridging this divide immediately."

Bignon added: "Enough is enough. As the workforce responsible for delivering the year-round world-class arts, culture, entertainment and hospitality that the city and region's civic and political leaders often champion, in return, we expect recognition and support from our local and central government.”