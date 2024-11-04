O2 Academy Brixton unveils 'transformative renovation' including new audio and lighting systems

The Grade II-listed O2 Academy Brixton has unveiled what is described as a “transformative renovation”.

The comprehensive upgrade, which includes state-of-the-art audio and lighting systems, aims to “deliver an enhanced and consistent concert experience for artists and audiences”, according to the announcement.

Music Week first reported earlier this year on plans to upgrade the historic venue, which reopened earlier this year 16 months after a fatal crush at the venue which left two people dead and others injured.

Adlib, a professional audio and lighting installations specialist, has completed an extensive upgrade to the venue’s technical infrastructure. This four-month project included designing and installing a flagship, in-house audio system alongside a robust, high-efficiency lighting setup.

The venue’s year-end schedule includes Barry Can’t Swim, Faithless, Courteeners, Benson Boone, You Me At Six, Vampire Weekend and The Prodigy.

The project's centrepiece is the installation of an L-Acoustics K1 Audio System, custom-engineered to complement the unique architectural features of O2 Academy Brixton’s unique auditorium.

Rob Crossland, Adlib's installation project manager, said: “The focus of this project was a flagship audio and lighting system that would allow visiting productions to use an in-house system in what is often the only theatre venue on an arena tour. The new systems are designed to make life easier for touring crews, offering what they are accustomed to using, and typically taking out on the road.”

L-Acoustics K1-SB and K1 line-array elements form the system's core, providing expansive coverage for the balcony areas. A10i Wide under-balcony rows ensure clear audio reaches every corner for the rear stalls and side walkways.

The monitor system incorporates L-Acoustics X15HiQ wedges, SB18 subwoofers, and KS28 and A15-wide units. To maintain consistent coverage across the entire auditorium, strategically placed distributed systems have been implemented, ensuring every attendee experiences the same high-quality audio, regardless of location.

The audio control system features two DiGiCo Quantum 225 Mixing Consoles with Waves and HMA Optics upgrades alongside two SD-Racks. This set-up provides control for both front-of-house and monitor applications, allowing for precise sound mixing to maximise the venue's newly installed loudspeaker system.

The entire set-up has been designed and optimised using advanced Soundvision 3D software modelling, ensuring precise acoustic performance tailored to amplify the venue’s unique characteristics.

Crossland added: “Brixton's auditorium has always been celebrated for its unique atmosphere. With this new installation, we've embraced these features and created a world-class sound experience that rivals any venue globally. The combination of the L-Acoustics loudspeaker system and the DiGiCo Quantum consoles equips visiting engineers with the tools to deliver exceptional sound for any performance.”

Complementing the audio upgrade, a state-of-the-art lighting system now provides maximum flexibility and visual impact. The new “three-truss system” incorporates energy-efficient LED light sources rigged to the Tyler GT Plus Pre-Rig Truss, featuring Martin MAC Ultra Performance lights, GLP JDC1 strobes and Chauvet Strike Array 4s, all controlled via grandMA3 Light and Avolites Tiger Touch II consoles. The set-up allows easy customisation for both in-house productions and touring artists' specific requirements.

“The newly designed lighting rig is built with adaptability in mind, offering maximum flexibility to meet the needs of any performance,” said a statement. “It can be easily supplemented, partially modified, or even entirely removed to accommodate larger, custom designs, ensuring the venue can cater for everything from intimate gigs to elaborate productions.”

Key to its design is the inclusion of all essential show elements that visiting artists and production teams expect, such as spot, wash, flood/strobe and blinder capabilities.

The new systems support sustainability initiatives within the live music industry.

“We are all aware of the environmental challenges our sector faces, and Academy Music Group is committed to helping artists and promoters reduce their carbon footprint by offering a top-tier, in-house technical solution,” said Steve Hoyland, chief operating officer at Academy Music Group.

“As one of the world’s most prestigious venues, O2 Academy Brixton’s new in-house PA and lighting systems meet the highest production standards expected by touring professionals, allowing them to use either the full or partial in-house set-up,” Hoyland added.

PHOTOS: Luke Dyson