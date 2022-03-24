O2 Academy Edinburgh undergoes audio and lighting refurb

Academy Music Group has announced that the audio and lighting systems at the O2 Academy Edinburgh have been revitalised, with the help of event technology company Adlib.

The 3,000 capacity venue, which is a category B listed building and former Corn Exchange, was acquired by Academy Music Group in 2021.

The revitalisation project was led by AMG's group operations manager, Steve Hoyland, alongisde Adlib's managing director Andy Dockerty. Together, they specified the L-Acoustics K2 system.

Hoyland said: “Our latest acquisition, O2 Academy Edinburgh, has huge potential, with the right capacity to bring more world-class shows to the city. By investing in brand-new, state-of-the-art sound and lighting production facilities, we can really enhance our offering for a wider variety of events, as one of the major venues in our portfolio."

Dockerty added: “We have a long-standing relationship with Academy Music Group. Working together with the team and O2 Academy Edinburgh’s technical manager Rob Watson, was key in designing, specifying, and installing an audio system to provide excellent venue coverage in what had traditionally been a complex room for audio. The lighting system also provides a high level of industry-standard fixtures and options meaning that any touring artiste can facilitate a high specification audio and lighting production with the in-house equipment. The house standard is of such a high specification that there should never be a need to bring in touring production which will be beneficial to all parties.”

Technical manager Rob Watson said: “We wanted it to be rock’n’roll. It’s a cracking system and a cracking rig, it’s got coverage of the entire venue. What Adlib has provided gives a guarantee of consistency and professionalism. The level it should be, an A-class system and A-class support, we couldn’t ask for anything more.”

PHOTO: Declan McKenna playing at the O2 Academy Edinburgh

CREDIT: Cameron Brisbane Photography