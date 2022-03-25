O2 City Hall Newcastle undergoes auditorium restoration

Newcastle's O2 City Hall now boasts a retractable seating system, as well as major restoration works and enhancements in house sound and lighting production.

The auditorium can now hold 2,600, with the flexibility to switch between an all-standing stalls area and a fully seated option.

The restoration comes through major investments by Academy Music Group, who acquired the venue in 2019.

Academy Music Group COO Graham Walters said: "When we acquired O2 City Hall Newcastle back in May 2019, we knew that it needed significant adjustments to reinstate it to its former glory and get it firmly back on the schedule for major touring acts. It’s a stunning room, one that has seen the biggest names in rock and pop over the last four decades. Investment in modern facilities – including the option to have an all-standing auditorium – had to be on the agenda to offer a flexible space, as well as keeping a seated configuration. This way, we can hugely extend the variety of live music and events to tour in Newcastle and make sure we preserve its future for people and the community to enjoy for generations to come.”

Gareth Griffiths, director of partnerships and sponsorship for Virgin Media O2, added: “This development paves the way for many more iconic performances to take the stage at O2 City Hall Newcastle. We’re thrilled to be part of this next phase in the venue’s story."