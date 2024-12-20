O2 Priority Tickets hits new high in 2024 with 1.5 million tickets sold

O2’s Priority Tickets platform has reported a record-breaking year with 1.54 million tickets sold from January to November – a 12% increase on the same time period in 2023.

Tours by Dua Lipa, Peter Kay and Lana Del Rey have topped its list of this year’s biggest-sellers.

Priority Tickets is the reward platform for O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers, offering exclusive early access to events and venues in the UK.

Dua Lipa is the highest-selling artist on the list with her 2025 Radical Optimism tour, after partnering with O2 for an exclusive pre-sale and brand new ‘Walk’ ad to celebrate – the first advertising campaign of its kind by O2 in six years.

Dua Lipa was closely followed by Peter Kay, whose first tour in over a decade included a residency at the O2 arena in London.

The Priority Tickets’ biggest sellers list also includes Lana Del Rey, who announced her first-ever UK stadium shows for the summer of 2025, and Usher, who announced a 10-show residency at The O2 arena in London.

The remainder of the Top 10 tours on Priority Tickets includes Bruce Springsteen, Justin Timberlake and Iron Maiden.

The biggest-selling tours on Priority Tickets in 2024 (so far):

1 Dua Lipa

2 Peter Kay

3 Lana Del Rey

4 Usher

5 Billie Eilish

6 Bruce Springsteen

7 Justin Timberlake

8 Linkin Park

9 Tate McRae

10 Iron Maiden

Gareth Griffiths, director, partnerships and sponsorship at Virgin Media O2, said: “There have been massive tours announced this year, ones that will go on to define an entire generation of music and entertainment. Our Priority campaign starring Dua Lipa was a huge success, selling out Wembley Stadium. With a relentless demand from O2 and Virgin Media broadband customers for access to live shows, we’re now seeing Priority Tickets smash its own sales records again this year. Our best-sellers list shows the variety of live entertainment the UK has an offer – here’s to an even bigger 2025.”

Between January 1 and November 30, 2024, O2 has offered access to tickets to shows from more than 2,000 artists and performers at more than 650 venues across the UK.

It has also hosted three exclusive Priority Gigs for customers, which saw D-Block Europe, Girls Aloud and Raye each play their own free and intimate shows for customers at O2 venues.

In addition to early ticket access to venues across the UK, Priority members can also benefit from queue jump, cloakroom services, phone charging, VIP hospitality and discounts on merchandise at The O2 arena and the 20 nationwide O2 Academy venues.