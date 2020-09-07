O2 venues unveil new artwork to celebrate live music

Fourteen O2 music venues across the UK have been given new looks as part of the company’s This Is Just An Interval campaign.

While government restrictions for the coronavirus mean that venues continue to be closed for gigs, O2 has commissioned artists from across the UK for the artworks, which are designed to underline the importance of live music.

O2 Academy venues in Birmingham, Bournemouth, Bristol, Leeds, Brixton and more have taken part in the project during what O2’s head of sponsorship Gareth Griffiths has called “extremely challenging circumstances”.

“We appreciate these continue to be extremely challenging circumstances for live music venues,” said Griffiths. “As we gradually return to normality, it is so important we celebrate O2 venues across the country, many of which are at the very heart of their communities, loved for the many memories that they have created. The nation has experienced an extended break without live music, but this is just an interval and it will be back. We wanted to show our appreciation by ensuring fans remember the good times until we’re all able to enjoy live music together again.”

The full list of participating venues is as follows:

O2 Academy Birmingham

O2 Academy Bournemouth

O2 Academy Bristol

O2 Academy Brixton

O2 Academy Leeds

O2 Academy Newcastle

O2 Academy Oxford

O2 Academy Sheffield

O2 City Hall Newcastle

O2 Forum Kentish Town

O2 Institute Birmingham

O2 Ritz Manchester

O2 Shepherd’s Bush Empire

O2 Victoria Warehouse Manchester