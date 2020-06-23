Oak View Group announces task force to reopen US venue industry

Sports and live entertainment company Oak View Group (OVG) has announced the launch of a new task force mandated to safely reopen US venues as soon as possible following the Covid-19 shutdown.

The team is comprised of category leaders across all facets of operations and will review and test more than 180 products, solutions, and technologies to see which can be used in the most effective manner to protect all who enter into the facilities.

The group will specialise in making sure venues are sanitised and securely in line with government health recommendations, while taking extra steps to ensure employees are screened on an ongoing basis for Covid-19 symptoms as well as to implement other security upgrades.

“Our team will be influential in implementing the new standards that will be adopted across the entire live entertainment industry,” said Tim Leiweke (pictured), CEO of Oak View Group. “The health and safety of fans, artists, and touring staff, during and after this evolving global pandemic, remains our top priority. By aligning ourselves with global companies, all which I consider the best in their respective fields, we are developing and executing the necessary standards to protect anyone who may enter live entertainment venues.”

To ensure a safe return to live entertainment facilities during the 2020 calendar year, the task force will collectively focus its attention across five pillars: testing solutions and technology; advising working groups on said standards and technology; advising the working groups on capital expenditure spends; and an auditing system that will lead to certification.

The task force will then develop a programme for all live entertainment and public congregation facilities to follow. To deliver and execute these minimum standards, the task force has developed a three-phased approach for live entertainment facilities to follow in order to reopen: the creation of minimum operating standards to sanitise and cleanse facilities, a multi-day comprehensive training programme for all staff and service providers involved in the production of events at facilities, and the development and implementation of an annual audit program and certification process to ensure venues are implementing and directing best practices.

Stephen Collins, COO of Oak View Group, said, “The process our task force uses will be key in achieving the highest standards of safety and health and create a plan with a framework for action that will be rolled out to arenas, stadiums, amphitheaters while meeting the current criteria of the CDC, local governmental, and health and medical professionals.”

Partners include Delaware North, Ecolab, Gensler, Jani-King, Kauff McGuire & Margolis, ME Engineers, Populous and the University Of Washington.

Earlier this month the Australian live event industry united to launch the Live Entertainment Industry Forum (LEIF) as the business bids to restart safely.