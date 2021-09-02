Oak View Group hires Chris Granger as OVG Facilities CEO following Spectra merger

Oak View Group (OVG) has appointed Chris Granger to lead OVG Facilities as its CEO.

Based in Detroit, Granger will report to Tim Leiweke, CEO of Oak View Group. The company was co-founded by Leiweke (former AEG CEO) and Irving Azoff, former Live Nation Entertainment chairman.

Earlier this week, the global venue development, advisory and investment company for the sports and live entertainment industries announced its merger with Spectra, the food and beverage and hospitality provider.

The combined company will provide expertise in booking and creating content for the venues it manages, and it will be committed to sustainability across its business operations.

With more than 25 years of experience, Granger will oversee OVG Facilities, OVG Media & Conferences, and the OVG Arena Alliance, a collection of 32 venues in North America that provides a platform for booking, content, and sponsorship sales opportunities. In addition, Granger will focus on sustainability, public safety and sanitisation solutions across all venues, addressing some of the biggest challenges in the live events industry.

Tim Leiweke said: “As we grow as a company, there are priorities that we have set to guide that growth. First, character, in all aspects of our organisation. Second, a commitment to lead the industry and change the conversation. Third, to not operate in fear. What I admire most about Chris is he is a living example of all three.

“Anyone and everyone that has worked with him knows he is a class act and leads by example. In addition, he is like us, dreaming for what we could be as an industry and thinking outside the box. And finally, he believes that this is the time for us to be bold, to be entrepreneurial, and to grow this industry. All of us at OVG, our facilities, and our fans, are looking forward to Chris’ leadership.”

“I am excited and humbled to join Tim Leiweke, Irving Azoff, and the incredibly talented team at Oak View Group,” said Granger. “Venues, arenas, and stadiums increasingly play an irreplaceable role in society. They bring diverse people together to cheer, to sing, to vote, to protest, and to celebrate.



“Further, we are seeing facilities lead the way in areas of public health, public safety, and sustainability. I look forward to contributing to the OVG vision of making a positive contribution to the world through our venues. I can't wait to get started.”

Prior to joining OVG, Granger was group president of sports & entertainment with Ilitch Holdings, a position he held since 2017. While there, he was responsible for all aspects of business operations for the Detroit Tigers, the Detroit Red Wings, the company’s joint venture interest in 313 Presents, and the operations of Little Caesars Arena, Comerica Park, Detroit’s historic Fox Theatre, DTE Energy Music Theatre, Meadow Brook Amphitheatre, and Michigan Lottery Amphitheatre at Freedom Hill.