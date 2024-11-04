Oak View Group launches venue service offerings in UK and Europe

Oak View Group (OVG) has launched its full suite of venue service offerings in the UK and Europe.

The US company provides global venue development, management and premium hospitality services.

The establishment of the offering in the UK and broader Europe represents the first time an owner/operator will provide services to venue owners in the market, said OVG in its announcement.

Nearly six months after the opening of the UK’s largest indoor concert venue, Co-op Live, the new offering will include a suite of services ranging from venue development, management, premium hospitality and food service, booking, sponsorship sales, marketing, and more.

Led by Jessica Koravos (pictured), president, OVG International and Chris Granger, president, OVG360, the international venue services team includes veterans of the UK live entertainment and sports industry:

Rebecca Kane Burton, recently announced executive vice president of venue management, will focus on growing OVG’s venue services in the UK and Europe, after acting as interim GM at Co-op Live. Kane Burton previously led Sodexo Live!, LW Theatres and The O2.

Sam Piccione and Alex Reese continue their leadership in commercial strategy and sales services. The division provides a suite of strategic sales services, including sponsorship valuation, commercial revenue modelling, sponsorship and premium hospitality strategy, and sales delivery. In addition to Co-op Live, current clients include Aviva Studios, Birmingham City FC, EF Pro Cycling, AS Roma and Lloyd Webber Theatres.

Michalis Fragkiadakis, vice president hospitality strategy, OVG International, will lead hospitality innovation, building on the 2023 acquisition of Rhubarb Hospitality Collection. Fragkiadakis has over 20 years of experience in the entertainment and hospitality industries, with a background in strategic operational delivery including his previous role at Levy by Compass.

Gary Hutchinson, vice president, booking and commercial partnerships, OVG International and MD Chrysalis Leisure Management, will continue to lead content development and strategic partnerships internationally.

Katie Harel has joined as vice president marketing, OVG International, transitioning from her role as global VP of marketing for Rhubarb Hospitality Collection, which will fall under her newly expanded role. Harel has over 20 years of luxury hospitality experience, working for renowned establishments like The Lanesborough and The Dorchester as well as the Mandarin Oriental Hotel Group and The Langham in Hong Kong.

“In just a few short months, Co-op Live has welcomed nearly one million fans and is setting new standards for artists and fans alike,” said Jessica Koravos, president, OVG International. “Co-op Live offers an integrated fan experience from parking and ticketing to premium spaces that elevate fan engagement and generate valuable operator revenue. We are keenly aware of the challenges and opportunities facing venue owners. Our suite of service offerings is rooted in that knowledge and experience and paired with experts who have forged their careers in the European live entertainment and sports landscape, bringing real value to our clients.”

“As owners and operators ourselves, we care deeply about the challenges facing venue owners today,” said Chris Granger, President OVG360. “Our unique partnership approach, coupled with our mission of positive disruption in the live entertainment and sports space, has fueled our growth over the last three years. With our collection of expert team members with deep backgrounds in UK and European live experiences, we now have the ‘boots on the ground’ to authentically and consistently partner with venue owners to meet their needs.”

Co-op Live opened on May 8, 2024 in Manchester, UK and is the largest indoor live entertainment venue in the UK at 23,500 capacity. It was built to be carbon-neutral venue from day one.