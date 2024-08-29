Oasis add extra dates as ticket demand surges & Amazon merch range drops

With tickets for their 2025 summer UK & Ireland shows set to go on sale this weekend, the industry remains in the grip of Oasis mania.

The band have added three extra dates due to “unprecedented demand”, with one more night each in Manchester, London and Edinburgh.

Ticket prices have been revealed, with tickets for the Manchester dates at Heaton Park priced at £148.50 for standing, £268.50 for hospitality, £453.50 for the pre-show party and fan package and £353.50 for the mechanise and fan package.

Including booking fees, standing tickets at the Wembley gigs will be priced at £151.25, with seats ranging from £74.25 to £206.25. Fans buying tickets for the Cardiff dates can expect to pay £150 for standing entry, with seats ranging from £73 to £205. Standing tickets in Edinburgh will be priced at £151, with seats from £74 to £206. Tickets for the Dublin shows will start at €86.50 (£72.96), plus fees.

Oasis extended the deadline for entries to the pre-sale ballot to 10am BST on August 30 due to a surge in entries. The pre-sale will also take place on August 30, with tickets due on general sale on August 31 at 9am in the UK and 8am in Ireland.

The shows are promoted by SJM in partnership with MCD Productions and DF Concerts, with tickets available via Ticketmaster and Gigsandtours.co.uk.

With Spotify confirming a 160% rise in streams of Oasis in the seven days leading up to August 26, Amazon Music has now reported an increase in voice requests for Oasis of 333% over the same period. Streaming numbers were also up over 443% week-on-week following Tuesday’s announcement.

Amazon Music has also revealed details of a merchandise collaboration with Oasis, with a new collection featuring two exclusive t-shirts available from today (August 30) via the platform’s Oasis merch store and Amazon.co.uk.

Paul Firth, director, global music industry, Amazon Music, said: "The news this week surrounding the Oasis reunion, after 15 years of waiting, has generated tremendous excitement and anticipation among fans across the UK and around the world ahead of what might be one of the most anticipated tours of the past two decades. We're seeing this firsthand at Amazon Music as streams of the band's catalogue increased by 443% in the past seven days, with voice requests also up 333% week over week. Personally, I can’t wait to see them take to the stage again!”

Also this week, Oasis put a stop to rumours linking them with a headline appearance at Glastonbury next summer, posting on social media that, “The only way to see the band perform will be on their Oasis Live ‘25 World Tour”.

Meanwhile, the band marked the 30th anniversary of Definitely Maybe with an exclusive release of the album in Spatial Audio with Dolby Atmos via Apple Music.

Tomorrow's albums chart is set to see Oasis releases rising up the Top 75. Music Week's latest Official Charts Company Midweek Sales Flash reported three of the group's records in the Top 15.