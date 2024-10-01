Oasis drop surge pricing for North American tour

Oasis have announced their North American tour dates and confirmed surge pricing will not be used when they go on sale.

The band’s management said that Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model had resulted in an “unacceptable experience for fans” who were trying to buy tickets for the UK and Ireland dates.

The North American leg of Oasis Live ’25, produced by Live Nation and SJM, will see Oasis play stadiums in Toronto, Chicago, East Rutherford, Los Angeles and Mexico City next summer with Cage The Elephant as support. Tickets go on sale on October 4.

It is 16 years since the band’s last performance in North America. In a statement, Oasis said: “America. Oasis is coming. You have one last chance to prove that you loved us all along.”

The previously announced dates on the Oasis Live ‘25 tour of the UK & Ireland sold out immediately, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets.

But the use of surge pricing prompted complaints from some fans who queued online to buy tickets. The band themselves subsequently distanced themselves from the decision to employ dynamic pricing, while the UK government announced that the model’s use would be included in its ticketing consultation.

In a statement accompanying the US tour dates, Ignition Management said: “Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing model will not be applied to the forthcoming sale of tickets to Oasis concerts in North America.

“It is widely accepted that dynamic pricing remains a useful tool to combat ticket touting and keep prices for a significant proportion of fans lower than the market rate and thus more affordable. But, when unprecedented ticket demand (where the entire tour could be sold many times over at the moment tickets go on sale) is combined with technology that cannot cope with that demand, it becomes less effective and can lead to an unacceptable experience for fans.

“We have made this decision for the North America tour to hopefully avoid a repeat of the issues fans in the UK and Ireland experienced recently.”

Plans are underway for Oasis Live ’25 to go to other continents outside of Europe and North America later next year.

With the release of an expanded edition, the band’s debut LP Definitely Maybe returned to No.1 for the first time in 30 years last month.

PHOTO: Simon Emmett