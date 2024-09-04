Oasis respond to dynamic pricing row as more Wembley Stadium dates are added to reunion tour

Oasis have added further dates to their Live ’25 reunion tour.

The band have now confirmed seven Wembley Stadium dates in total with two additional shows on September 27 and 28.

Oasis have also responded to the row over dynamic pricing, which saw fans queuing for tickets online finding the cost (with fees) surge from £135 to more than £350 each.

The dynamic pricing was used for the original tickets to 17 dates in the UK and Ireland on sale via Ticketmaster, although it is promoters and artist teams who set the price and choose whether to use the surge pricing model.

Following complaints by some fans about the cost of tickets, the government said it would investigate surge pricing as part of a consultation on the separate issue of secondary ticketing.

In a statement today alongside the announcement of extra Wembley Stadium dates, Oasis acknowledged that the execution of the ticketing plan “failed to meet expectations”.

The Oasis Live ‘25 tour was the biggest concert launch ever seen in the UK and Ireland, with over 10 million fans from 158 countries queuing to buy tickets, according to the latest announcement.

“However, such intense demand saw all ticket platforms struggling to cope, resulting in immense frustration and disappointment for fans who missed out after queuing for many hours,” it added.

For the first time since the weekend, Oasis addressed the concerns from fans and government ministers over dynamic pricing.

“As for the well reported complaints many buyers had over the operation of Ticketmaster’s dynamic ticketing: it needs to be made clear that Oasis leave decisions on ticketing and pricing entirely to their promoters and management [Ignition], and at no time had any awareness that dynamic pricing was going to be used,” said the band’s statement. “While prior meetings between promoters, Ticketmaster and the band’s management resulted in a positive ticket sale strategy, which would be a fair experience for fans, including dynamic ticketing to help keep general ticket prices down as well as reduce touting, the execution of the plan failed to meet expectations. All parties involved did their utmost to deliver the best possible fan experience, but due to the unprecedented demand this became impossible to achieve.”

As a “small step towards making amends for the situation”, an invitation-only ballot ticket sale strategy has been devised for the two additional Wembley Stadium shows. Applications to join the ballot will be opened first to the many fans who were unsuccessful in the initial on sale with Ticketmaster.

“Inevitably interest in this tour is so overwhelming that it’s impossible to schedule enough shows to fulfil public demand,” continued the statement. “But this ticket sale strategy will make the process far smoother for fans by reducing the stress and time it takes to obtain one of the hottest tickets of our time.”

It is not clear if Oasis have suspended the use of dynamic pricing for shows yet to go on sale.

The UK and Ireland Oasis Live ‘25 shows are below:

JULY 2025

4th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

5th - Cardiff, Principality Stadium (SOLD OUT)

11th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

12th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

16th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

19th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

20th - Manchester, Heaton Park (SOLD OUT)

25th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

26th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

30th - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

AUGUST 2025

2nd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

3rd - London, Wembley Stadium (SOLD OUT)

8th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

9th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

12th - Edinburgh, Scottish Gas Murrayfield Stadium (SOLD OUT)

16th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

17th - Dublin, Croke Park (SOLD OUT)

SEPTEMBER 2025

27th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

28th - London, Wembley Stadium (JUST ADDED)

PHOTO: Simon Emmett