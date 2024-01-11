One Fiinix Live appoints Bex Wedlake as its newest agent

One Fiinix Live, the award-winning independent live music agency representing artists such as Ed Sheeran and Ms Lauryn Hill, has announced the appointment of Bex Wedlake as its newest agent.

A live music professional based in the USA, Wedlake will be working closely with the company’s UK team, and has an extensive roster including acts such as Black Stone Cherry, The Subways, Halestorm, Des Rocs, Dance Gavin Dance, Haru Nemuri, K Flay, New Years Day, Hoobastank, Tiny Moving Parts, GWAR, Dayseeker and SkyeChristy.

"We are delighted to welcome Bex to our company,” said Jon Ollier, founder and CEO of One Fiinix. “Not only does she bring with her an incredible wealth of experience and a fantastic roster that aligns perfectly with our aspirations, but Bex has time and again spotted and developed new talent with a remarkable hit rate. We see Bex as a valuable addition to our team, someone who is incredibly well connected and whose skill set compliments that of the existing team very well. We really feel like we are building something very special here and we are all so excited for Bex to be a part of that.”

Bex Wedlake commented: “This industry is based on human connection and innovation, qualities embraced and celebrated by Jon and the progressive team at One Fiinix Live. In just three years they have built an agency that embodies expertise, professionalism and respect. I am thrilled to be joining such an exciting and forward-thinking company and I look forward to immersing myself and my clients in a culture of inclusivity and elevation.”