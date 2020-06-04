One Night Records announces socially distanced immersive music event

New music event and venue One Night Records has announced the launch of Lockdown Town this October at a secret London Bridge location.

Billed as the first socially distanced immersive event, the "celebration of music and music makers" will offer guests and up to four family members or friends the chance to embark on a specially curated musical journey together in a specially designed safe environment.

Running from October 2 to December 31, Lockdown Town is described as a "unique time machine", leading customers through "rock'n'roll, blues, ragtime, jazz and everything in between".

We want to give Londoners something to book now and to look forward to Tim Wilson One Night Records

Tim Wilson, MD of One Night Records, founder of Vault Festival and long-term collaborator with Punchdrunk and Secret Cinema, said: “We’re going to do it safely, but we’re going to get people back together and we’re going to give them an amazing night. The social distancing is part of the show so guests won’t notice it. We want to give Londoners something to book now and to look forward to."

Limited spaces for each night are on sale, alongside staggered arrivals, to ensure social distancing and further measures are in place in line with official guidelines. Facemasks must be worn at all times on site and will be handed out on entry.

Tommy Hare, head of A&R at One Night Records, said: “If the late, great Chuck Berry was right about the rocking pneumonia, then a shot of rhythm & blues is the only cure… and we’re opening the dispensary here in London, so come and get your fix!”

Food and drink packages curated by food specialist and award-winning baker David Wright will be available on each night, offering "British classics with a twist" to "contemporary ration boxes", which must be pre-ordered or ordered via a ‘drive-thru’ mechanic, as no communal bar area will be in use.

