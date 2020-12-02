Outernet Global inks naming rights and content publishing deal with BPI

Outernet Global has signed a multi-year naming rights and content publishing deal with the BPI.

The first Outernet will launch in London's Denmark Street in winter 2021, with other sites planned in New York, LA and Europe.

Outernet London, which includes a "first of its kind" public atrium containing a digital canvas and four-storey, 360°, 16k screen surface, will showcase content from BPI-related events including the BRITs, The Classic BRITs and The Hyundai Mercury Prize, as well as from causes such as the BRIT School.

The project includes a 2,000-capacity venue, the resurrected 500-capacity 12 Bar Club and an additional 300-capacity venue, alongside immersive media spaces, a hotel, recording studio, shops, restaurants and bars.

Outernet will also launch The BPI Recording Studio - a professional quality pro-bono studio, which will be made available to the next generation of UK musical talent.

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO of Outernet Global, said: “I am immensely proud of our partnership with the BPI and it will mean that we can support and nurture the music industry in a variety of new and exciting ways. Whether that be championing the UK music community and new talent on Denmark Street through the pro-bono studio or presenting elements of major shows like the world famous BRIT Awards on our screens designed for creating iconic cultural moments and brand showcases, we are confident that together we can do great things.”

Geoff Taylor, chief executive BPI, BRIT Awards and Mercury Prize, added: “Record labels work at the heart of music, investing in new talent and helping it reach the widest possible audience. BPI supports that role through platforms such as The BRITs, the Mercury Prize and National Album Day. This new partnership with Outernet will amplify that promotion of British music, and give up and coming new talent free access to professional facilities to hone their creativity.”