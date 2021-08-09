Outernet London venue to launch four-storey giant screens with TSHA video by Alice Bloomfield

Artist Alice Bloomfield will see her vision of an Arcadian manga-inspired world brought to life on the world’s largest indoor screens as the beneficiary of the first Tomorrow Now (TMRW NW) commission.

Outernet London is an immersive media and culture district at the heart of which is an immense digital canvas: a four-storey high, 360-degree, 16k screen surface – the most advanced on the planet, according to the venue operators.

Three new venues are set to open at part of the Denmark Street site - the biggest in central London since the 1940s - including the return of the iconic 12 Bar Club.

Produced by Ridley Scott Creative Group production company Black Dog Films and premiering at Outernet London, Bloomfield’s film Sister will also act as the video component for the single of the same name from rising star TSHA.

The TMRW NW partnership was launched by the Ridley Scott Creative Group and Outernet Global in 2020 to discover young creatives capable of producing films and A/V content that fully utilises the Outernet’s screen scale, definition and configuration.

“With the Tomorrow Now project we’re providing a platform for young creative talents like Alice to explore the future of entertainment,” said Ridley Scottt. “The Sister installation will be the blueprint for future music video productions of this scale.”

Sister will premiere at Outernet London before going on to support the Ninja Tune artist. Forthcoming EP Only L was produced entirely by TSHA and is due for release this month.

Philip O’Ferrall, CEO of Outernet Global, said: “As we draw nearer to launching Outernet London, we understand the importance of first impressions. We partnered with the Black Dog Films and created TMRW NW to find the young mavericks, visionaries, and pioneers that could produce something truly jaw-dropping for those first visitors to Outernet. Alice’s vision is timely and timeless.

“There is something so warm and reassuring about her world that sits in perfect counterpoint to the bustle of central London life. By bringing it to life on our screens, you feel completely wrapped up in it. It’s like going for a leafy walk through a rustic paradise on a summer’s day… right outside Tottenham Court Road tube. We’re beyond excited.”

Alice Bloomfield said: “This has been an amazing opportunity and especially exciting from a creative angle, given the unique space. I’ve loved exploring the possibilities of the building and adapting my narrative to fit a 360 environment, so that the viewer is completely immersed in the world I’ve created. I’ve also never worked on anything anywhere near this scale before, so it’s going to be crazy seeing my work on the massive screens. I think having five full walls of animation paired with TSHA’s tune is going to be something really special.”