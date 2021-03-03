Outernet partners with Bob Harris' Under The Apple Tree

Outernet has agreed a partnership with legendary broadcaster Bob Harris and his multi-platform music production and publishing company Under The Apple Tree.

The immersive media, music and entertainment district is set to open in central London in winter 2021. A 2,000 capacity venue, the return of the 12 Bar Club and a further intimate live space will open at the Denmark Street site.

Outernet will feature a public atrium – The Now Building – containing a four-storey digital canvas. With a daily footfall of 400,000 people set to experience this new London landmark, Outernet London will be the first of a global roll-out of these cultural districts.

Under The Apple Tree’s aim is to support and promote the UK grassroots music community by recording and filming sessions, promoting concerts, producing songwriting retreats and hosting stages at venues and festivals across the country. The company currently has more than 500 sessions posted on its YouTube channel, attracting more than two million views to-date.

It is a joy to share their awesome vision to create a multi-space venue and creative hub in the heart of central London Bob Harris

The collaboration will focus on broadcasting UTAT sessions along the Now Arcade, Outernet’s immersive digital walkway linking Denmark Street to the district’s wider retail and event venues, and hosting UTAT events within the Outernet District. This will include live performances and the Denmark Street London International Songwriters’ Retreat in 2022.

Bob Harris, founder of Under The Apple Tree, said: “Under The Apple Tree is very proud to be partnering with Outernet to bring beautiful filmed sessions and live music to its Denmark Street District. It is a joy to share their awesome vision to create a multi-space venue and creative hub in the heart of central London.”

James McEwan, COO of Outernet Global said “London has not been alone in its suffering during the Covid-19 lockdowns, but we hope this wonderful collaboration will serve as beacon of recovery at its heart, bringing our community together behind a shared passion for music, whilst at the same time supporting and nurturing the tremendous talent the UK is home to.”