Paradigm's Mike Malak on Billie Eilish's return to touring

Billie Eilish's agent Mike Malak has spoken to Music Week about the "once in a generation" star's return to touring.

The BRIT Award-winning singer's 2022 Happier Than Ever world tour heads to the UK next June and includes six nights at The O2 in London - an extra date on June 26 was confirmed this week She had been due to play UK arenas in 2020, prior to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The O2 Arena reopened this week with full-capacity shows from Gorillaz.

Paradigm's Malak said demand for Billie Eilish tickets for the rescheduled dates had been "really strong".

"Clearly, there has been demand building up over the last year or so and honestly we are all just excited to get this tour out there and can't wait for fans to be back in the building again," he said.

Billie Eilish's second full-length studio album Happier Than Ever debuted at No.1 on Friday (August 6). Malak noted that deciding when to reschedule the dates had been a challenge due to the global climate.

"The other key factor was ensuring fans that had booked tickets in the past were properly looked after when announcing this run," he said. "Billie cares a huge amount about her fans so it was vital to give them all an opportunity to come back."