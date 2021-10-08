Paris' Rock en Seine festival expands for 2022

AEG Presents' Rock en Seine festival in France is expanding to four days for its 2022 return.

Previously held over three days, the 18th edition of the 40,000-capacity event - the first since 2019 due to the pandemic - will take place from August 25-28 next year in Domaine National de Saint-Cloud, Paris.

Headline acts include Tame Impala, Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds, Stromae, Kraftwerk and Jamie xx.

Jim King, CEO of European festivals at AEG Presents, said: “It’s very exciting to announce the return and a new vision for Rock en Seine, with one of the most impressive line-ups in the history of the festival. Headliners Stromae, Tame Impala and Nick Cave And The Bad Seeds will be joined by a deep supporting line up including Kraftwerk and Jamie xx.

"To match this incredible line-up, the new format for the festival sees it grow to four days. Paris has always provided a cultural heart beat in Europe and with its incredible city centre location in the beautiful gardens of Saint Cloud on the banks of the River Seine, Rock en Seine provides four days of music in one of the world's truly great cities that is easily accessible for music fans from all over Europe.”

Other artists will include La Femme, The Blaze plus FKJ, Aurora, DIIV, Los Bitchos, Malik Djoudi, Jehnny Beth and The Limiñanas. More are still to be announced, including a special Rock en Seine exclusive on Thursday, August 25.

Rock en Seine has made a commitment to helping worthy causes through its Club Avant Seine and Première Seine programmes - from championing the next generation of artists to minimising its carbon footprint, ensuring women’s safety at the festival and promoting diversity through its line-up.