Parklife 2021 moved to September

Manchester's Parklife Festival has pushed its 2021 edition back to September.

The 80,00-capacity event, which was cancelled this year due to the coronavirus pandemic, traditionally takes place in June but will now be held from September 11-12, 2021.

"With all the good recent news, we’re now looking ahead to 2021, and a return to the fields and good times we all love," said a statement on the festival's website. "It’s a party two years in the making that we all deserve. It’s why with that in mind that we have decided to move next year’s festival to the new dates of 11th-12th September, so we can be sure of the good times coming.

"A huge line-up is almost ready, that we can’t wait to show you in January. Trust us when we say it’s going to be worth the wait."

Acts due to play last year's Parklife included Tyler The Creator, Khalid, Lewis Capaldi, Jorja Smith, Skepta and Giggs.

PHOTO: Andy Hughes/Fanatic