February 1st 2023 at 1:00PM
Parklife reveals 2023 line-up including The 1975, Aitch, The Prodigy, Little Simz & Becky Hill

Parklife 2023’s line-up has been revealed, including a headline homecoming performance from The 1975.

The festival takes place on June 10-11 at Heaton Park, Manchester. It is preceded by a standalone show from Courteeners on June 9. 

Mancunian rapper Aitch plays a UK exclusive date at Parklife, which has also confirmed appearances from Fred Again.., Little Simz, Becky Hill and The Prodigy - the dance veterans’ first festival performance since 2018.

The festival will feature a collaborative show from hip-hop pioneers celebrating their shared hometown: Wu-Tang Clan + Nas: NY State Of Mind. They are playing together for the first time on stage in the UK.

With a daily capacity of 80,000, Parklife is billed as the UK’s largest metropolitan festival.

The line-up also includes NxWorries (Anderson Paak & Knxwledge), Skrillex, Raye, Peggy Gou, Rudimental Self Esteem, FLO, Jon Hopkins, Nia Archives, Annie Mac, Eliza Rose, LF System, Knucks, Shygirl, The Blessed Madonna, Charlotte De Witte, Mimi Webb, Meekz, and many more.

A newly expanded Parklife will play host to 10 stages, including special takeovers from the likes of Glitterbox, XXL, BBC Radio 1 Dance, DnB All Stars, Worried About Henry and more. 

Parklife 2023 tickets will go on-sale via presale at 10am on Thursday, February 2, with any final tickets open to the public on sale from 10am on Friday, February 3.

 

