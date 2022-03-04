Participants from MMF's Accelerator Programme for managers to take artists to SXSW

The Music Managers Forum has revealed that 11 past and present participants from its Accelerator Programme will take artists to perform at the British Music Embassy as part of this year's SXSW music festival.

Launched in 2019, the Accelerator Programme is a grants and training programme specifically for independent music managers, and aims to provide commercial sustainability to this sector of the music industry.

The eleven Accelerator participants with artists performing at the British Music Embassy are:

Lauren Roth de Wolf - Moonchild Sannelly

Ella Bonai, Talent Manager - Hamzaa

Lyle Scougall, Mañana Music Management - Joesef

Maria Torres, Maria Torres Management - Sinead O’Brien

Feedy Frizzi, MBF Music - Max Pope

Ben Skerritt - Poppy Ajudha (pictured)

Hamish Fingland, Kingdom Management - Walt Disco

Michael Lambert, A Modern Way - We Were Promised Jetpacks

Ina Tatarko & Chris Chadwick - Anna B Savage

Jasmine Srih, Unknown Territory - George Riley

Paul Bonham, Accelerator Programme manager, MMF, said: “SXSW is hugely important for British music, and it feels highly symbolic that the first major music event to be shut by the pandemic will now be the first to return. The MMF is absolutely delighted to be joining the British Music Embassy as a partner, and I’m immensely proud to see 11 Accelerator participants, contributing to an incredible stage at the festival where the vast majority of artists are represented by our manager members. The overriding goal of Accelerator is to help talented British entrepreneurs build sustainable businesses to support the creative goals of new artists, songwriters and producers, and that’s precisely what we’re seeing evidence of in Austin."

Jasmine Srih, Unknown Territory, manager of George Riley: "I am so excited to be attending SXSW with George Riley in 2022. Having been a part of the Accelerator programme in 2020, the knowledge I was able to gain and insight into how to actualise our ambition in playing SXSW to launch George in America has been invaluable, and I couldn't have done this without the help and support of the MMF."

This year's SXSW festival takes place in Texas from March 11-20, 2022.