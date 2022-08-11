Paul Kelly joins SeatlabNFT team

Paul Kelly is moving to ticketing company SeatlabNFT following over a decade’s experience at Ticketmaster.

SeatlabNFT has developed an NFT-powered event ticketing system that artists and event organisers can use to gain better control of the secondary market.

Kelly was formerly head of commercial partnerships at Ticketmaster and spent 11 years with the company. He was promoted through senior commercial and marketing roles and was responsible for business development and management. He was instrumental in delivering Ticketmaster Australia and New Zealand's 2022 strategic plans.

Paul Kelly said: "I've seen many competitors come into the ticketing landscape over the last ten years, none as compelling as SeatlabNFT. SeatlabNFT is perfectly positioned at a game-changing confluence, a Web3 technology revolution, and a live event industry well overdue for disruption. Three key factors plague the live event industry: bots, scalping and fraud. SeatlabNFT's technology shuts the door on all three. What gives me the most excitement is SeatlabNFT leveraging Web3 technology to form closer connections between fans, artists and event organisers. It is a groundbreaking innovation previously unseen in the live event space."

SeatlabNFT recently announced £1,000,000 Event Creator Fund to help artists and event organisers with the cost of running live events.