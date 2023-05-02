'Phenomenal' live artist Raye set for one-off Albert Hall show during busy touring schedule

Raye is set to play a one-off show at the Royal Albert Hall on September 26.

The solo artist and songwriter will perform her debut album, My 21st Century Blues, with an orchestra and gospel choir. The album, which peaked at No.2, has sales to date of 32,388 (Official Charts Company), while No.1 single Escapism is on 916,344. The track featuring 070 Shake was No.2 overall in Q1 - only Miley Cyrus by Flowers was bigger.

Following her chart success, in partnership with Human Re Sources and The Orchard, Raye is set for her most extensive year of touring. Following her UK arena tour with Lewis Capaldi, Raye supports Kali Uchis in North America for the next month,

Beginning in June, she will then join SZA’s SOS Tour for 13 shows throughout Europe and the UK, including four at the O2 Arena. Raye is represented by Wasserman Music,

J Erving, Human Re Sources founder and EVP, creative development at Sony Music, described Raye as a “phenomenal” performer.

“I've been in the music business for over 20 years and Raye is probably one of the most dynamic live performers I've ever seen - she’s that good,” he told Music Week. “You're not going there and just listening to someone perform songs, her show is an experience.”

Raye will also make her debut this summer at festivals including Glastonbury, Longitude (Dublin), Mad Cool (Madrid), Life Is Beautiful (Las Vegas) and All Things Go (Columbia, Maryland).

Erving said that he is confident about Raye’s ability to connect with a festival audience.

“She can perform for 50,000 people or 50 people, and you're going to get the same Raye,” he said. “You're going to get the same passion, you're going to get the same conviction. So she'll be fine on any of those stages.”

Raye, who’s nominated at The Ivors next month, will kick off a second leg of solo headline shows covering the UK and Europe in November and December. The UK dates, including O2 Academy venues in Glasgow, Bristol and Birmingham, are sold out

Raye has released a new remix of Flip A Switch, featuring rapper Coi Leray. On its fifth week in the Top 100, the track - co-produced by Raye alongside Mike Sabath and Di Genius - entered the Top 50 last month. It reached a new peak of No.35 on Friday (April 28).