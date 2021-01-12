Phil Renna appointed as new UK MD of Venue Group

Phil Renna has been promoted to UK managing director of Venue Group.

Working closely with founder and CEO Ben Lovett, Renna will focus on the reopening of venues after coronavirus restrictions are eased and the next phase of growth for the company, which includes opening venues in the US this year and next.

“Phil has been with the company since day minus one and I can say, with absolute certainty, that we would not be where we are today without him," said Lovett.

"With experience across a multitude of relevant disciplines, Phil has actually already led various parts of this company from finance, to commercial, to operations during his time with us. I am very confident that we have found, in Phil, a great leader - the most passionate and dedicated professional I have met, and a man who will take on the challenge of steering the UK to even greater heights in the coming years."

Lovett added that the Venue Group were in good shape despite being forced to close their doors.

“This has been a tough year for us and many venues across the world but Phil has shown the character and resilience that you hope is revealed when someone is under pressure. I look forward to whatever the future holds now,” he explained.

Renna said: "I’m delighted to be taking on this new role at a time of exciting growth for Venue Group. It is a privilege to be asked to lead this exceptional team and I look forward to steering the UK business through this challenging period, from which I am sure we will emerge stronger, more resilient and better equipped to take on the opportunities that lie ahead."

The Venue Group recently announced a partnership with favourite music industry hangout and gig venue, The Social in London.