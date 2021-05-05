Pitch & Smith agents launch Playbook Artists

Booking agents Eleanor McGuinness, Nikita Lavrinenko and Paul McGivern have announced details of their newly established agency, PlayBook Artists.

Bringing together over 45 years of music industry experience, their exciting and diverse roster of artists will include Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Son Lux, Andy Shauf, This Is the Kit and Cut Copy, amongst others.

The trio worked together at European agency Pitch & Smith for many years.

Paul McGivern said: “The last year has been tough for the industry as a whole, but this feels like the perfect opportunity to collaboratively bring together the best of our experiences and shared values, and build something new with friends and partners. I don’t know two harder-working or more engaged agents than Eleanor and Nikita and I’m proud to be partners with them in the launch of PlayBook Artists.”

With offices in Dublin, London and Berlin, PlayBook Artists will bring their international perspective to the European/UK live circuit. PlayBook and Pitch & Smith will continue to work together on selected projects

“It’s important to all of us to support the independent network, especially after the challenges of the last year, and the years yet to come,” added Eleanor McGuinness. “Paul, Nikita and I come from a similar background of working independently, and we are very proud of that and the long-term approach we have to our artists.”

Nikita Lavrinenko said: "It's easy to get caught up in a ‘doom and gloom’ mentality when the times are difficult. That's why I love seeing excitement, energy and new ideas sprawling out conversations I have with Eleanor and Paul. We are all determined to come out of this stronger, bring new approaches and concepts to life and rethink together what a modern, artist-focused agency can be these days."

Duncan Smith will also join them from the launch date in the role of agent for numerous bands such as Happyness, Shopping, Lime Garden, Lice, Home Counties, and new signing Clara Mann.

It’s important to all of us to support the independent network, especially after the challenges of the last year Eleanor McGuinness

A number of the artists that they represent have commented on the new venture.

“So happy for Paul and his colleagues on their new adventure, he’s always been a total pleasure to work with, highly professional, innovative and respectful,” said This Is The Kit in a statement. “He really knows his onions! Excited to see what's ahead for PlayBook.”

“Eleanor has been with us since our very first show as a band in Europe, evidencing a sustained commitment to building something together,” said Son Lux. “Her genuine excitement about her artists is palpable and contagious; at the same time, she puts in the work to identify key markets and venues, all while being flexible and responsive to our needs and schedules.

“Eleanor has managed to secure some truly amazing, trajectory-altering opportunities. One that immediately comes to mind was our set opening for Run The Jewels and Patti Smith at Off! Festival, which felt like it catalysed a whole cascade of interest in our work in Eastern Europe. We’re excited for this latest undertaking and know it will only be a further extension of Eleanor’s expertise, attention to detail, and artist-focused ingenuity.”

“With Nikita, love of music has always come first,” added Ryley Walker. “I’m honoured to be represented for gigs by a genuine innovator, and a fellow fanatic.”

PlayBook Artists’ roster includes Angel Olsen, Weyes Blood, Jenny Hval, Lido Pimienta, The Weather Station, Son Lux, Andy Shauf, Cut Copy, Penelope Isles, This Is the Kit, The Soft Moon and Health, alongside new signings Lael Neale, Indigo Sparke, Le Ren, 81355 and Willy Mason.

https://playbookartists.com/