Platoon Presents concert series launches with arts venue Kings Place

Platoon Presents At Kings Place has launched as a new creative partnership between the two organisations.

The Apple-owned Platoon label has teamed with Kings Place, one of London’s leading arts venues.

The concert series will showcase the Platoon roster, featuring live performances from an array of musical genres, from both internationally recognised artists and emerging new voices.

This first series of events showcases classical, contemporary and spoken word. It will launch on January 18 with a concert presenting Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, performed by virtuoso violinist Daniel Pioro (pictured) and the Manchester Camerata, with new poetry by Sir Michael Morpurgo, read by Stephen Fry.

Also featured will be poet and spoken word artist Suli Breaks (June 13), the Attacca Quartet (March 14), composer & pianist Belle Chen (April 10), Stewart Copeland in conversation with Arash Safaian (April 22), plus performances from James Newby & Joseph Middleton and Ruby Hughes & Jonas Nordberg (July 10).

This meeting of two progressive organisations showcases the power of partnership, at a time where our music industry couldn't need it more Sam McShane

Sam McShane, artistic director of Kings Place, said: “Our new venture between Kings Place and Platoon represents a common vision in classical, contemporary and spoken word programming that places some of the world's most innovative and celebrated artists on our stage throughout 2025.

“This meeting of two progressive organisations seeks to connect with audiences in a way that simply wouldn't be possible as two separate entities, showcasing the power of partnership, at a time where our music industry couldn't need it more.”

Platoon is responsible for launching the careers of artists such as Billie Eilish, Victoria Monét and Ayra Starr.

Current signings include Saint Harison, RZA, Dalia Stasevska and Gustavo Dudamel & the LA Philharmonic.