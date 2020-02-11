Post Malone unveiled as latest BST Hyde Park headliner

BST Hyde Park has announced Post Malone as the latest headliner for its 2020 series.

The US superstar, whose latest album Hollywood's Bleeding has sold 202,689 copies in the UK to date, according to the Official Charts Company, will perform at the eighth edition of the event on Thursday, July 2, with special guests to be announced.

He joins previously confirmed headliners Little Mix (July 4), Kendrick Lamar (July 5), Pearl Jam (July 10) and Taylor Swift on (July 11).

Staged by AEG Presents, BST Hyde Park is nominated in the Festival Of The Year category at the 2020 Music Week Awards. In 2019, the event was awarded Gold on Attitude Is Everything’s Charter of Best Practice for its facilities for deaf and disabled fans.

Tickets are on sale from 9am on Friday, February 14, with prices starting at £65.

BST Hyde Park also includes the free four-day Open House event between the two weekends of music, offering live music and entertainment, open-air cinema nights, live sport showings, street food, pop up bars and family activities.

Malone will also play a Glasgow Green show on Tuesday, June 30.