Primary Talent boss Matt Bates hails 'spectacular' ticket sales for Catfish And The Bottlemen

Catfish And The Bottlemen have sold out their biggest headline show to date.

The BRIT-winning band play Liverpool’s Sefton Park on July 11. The 32,000 capacity show is set to be one of the biggest outdoor concerts in the city of Liverpool.

The gig sold out within a week after tickets went on general sale on April 19.

The Liverpool show comes ahead of three open-air shows in Cardiff and Edinburgh, announced last month, both of which went on to sell out in minutes. In August, the band will return to the Reading & Leeds Festival mainstage, which they headline for the second time.

The ticket sales are not just a clear indication of the size of the band, but to their sheer cultural importance Matt Bates

"The return of Catfish And The Bottlemen to the live arena has been spectacular,” Matt Bates, the band’s agent and managing partner/CEO at Primary Talent International, told Music Week. “They have sold out their biggest ever headline shows in record time including Edinburgh Summer Sessions, two nights at Cardiff castle and Liverpool Sefton Park.

“These shows are alongside their scheduled headline slot at Reading and Leeds, and they are leaving their contemporaries behind in their ability to pull punters and setting themselves up for huge shows in the years to come. The ticket sales are not just a clear indication of the size of the band, but to their sheer cultural importance and how much a band like this is needed in the musical landscape."

This year marks a decade since Catfish And The Bottlemen’s Top 10 debut album, The Balcony (Island), which has 618,018 sales to date (Official Charts Company).

The band have amassed a billion streams across their catalogue, including 2016 follow-up album The Ride (No.1, 415,948 sales to date) and 2019’s The Balance (No.2, 150,756).

PHOTO: Matt Eachus